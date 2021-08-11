Perseid meteors light up night sky

Each year from the end of July until the beginning of August, earth comes in contact with debris from Comet Swift-Tuttle, which orbits the Sun every 133 years. The meteors coming in contact with earth’s atmosphere burn while leaving a small tail, shining a bright light in the sky.

This phenomenon is called Perseids, because of the Perseus constellation where these meteors are seen most frequently.

“Perseids are a fluff of dust, left by one of the comets (…) and this comet regularly returns to the vicinity of the sun and when it does, it starts to melt or evaporate,” Professor Tomasz Banyś, from the Planetarium in Łódź explained.

The night show started on Tuesday, but it’s best to wait until Thursday. On the night of August twelfth to thirteenth, people will be able to see up to one hundred perseids per hour.