Archaeologists discover kurgan of women weavers

Archaeologists from the Adam Mickiewicz University uncovered two burial sites during the excavation of a burial mound (kurgan) in the Sarbia forest district, north-west Poland. Both of them contained spindle whorls which are load-bearing round objects with a hole in the centre, preventing the threads from sliding off and also facilitating their rotation. They are usually made of clay, less often of stone. According to scientists, these objects indicate the profession of the dead.

The tombs uncovered within the kurgan are nearly 2,000 years old. The burial sites are characteristic to the Wielbark culture, flourishing in eastern-central Europe between the first and fifth century AD. Initial analysis dates the found items to the II century AD.

The archaeologists found the first burial in the kurgan embankment. The second one containing skeleton remains was found under the first one. Scientists noticed that both graves are linked by inventory, indicating a similar occupation of the dead, related to weaving.

The head of the archaeological research, professor Andrzej Michałowski came up with a bold theory in which the burial sites contain the remains and belongings of a mistress of weaving and her apprentice.

The tombs beneath the kurgan also contained spindle whorls, remnants of distaffs, silver S-shaped buckles, bowls and a rock with a face carved into it.