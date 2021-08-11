Polish athletes setting up for more competitions

Although the Olympic Games concluded just a few days ago, our brilliant track-and-field athletes will not have much time to rest, as ahead lie further competitions and occasions to improve their season-best results.

The Kamila Skolimowska Memorial is slated for September 5th. Skolimowska was a gold medallist from Sydney who died suddenly in 2009 during a sporting competition.

“We’re people who had the pleasure and honour of meeting Kamila. And we always come to these competitions with a smile on our faces,” said Paweł Fajdek, a fellow hammer thrower and a bronze medalist from Tokyo.

It will be an exceptional occasion for Piotr Małachowski too. The twice Olympic discus silver medallist will end his sporting career, just like the world vice-champion from 2019, Joanna Fiodorow.

Justyna Święty-Ersetic has confirmed her presence after winning gold and silver in Tokyo and expressed joy that she would finally have an opportunity to perform in front of the audience.

“I’m so glad that there’ll be spectators and fans. We’ll be able to start in front of our wonderful Polish fans.

The memorial will be a chance for the public to show their appreciation for Skolimowska- so beloved of the Silesian public.

Celebrating its 65th anniversary, the Silesian Stadium in Chorzów became known as the National Athletics Stadium in the summer of 2020. In 2021, the venue hosted the unofficial Relay World Championships and the European team championships.