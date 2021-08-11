President dismiss Gowin from position of deputy PM

“At the request of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, President Andrzej Duda dismissed Jarosław Gowin, the head of the Agreement party, from the position of the deputy Prime Minister,” President’s spokesman Błażej Spychalski announced on Twitter.

On Wednesday morning, the board of the Agreement party decided that it was leaving the United Right coalition, while its parliamentarians were to leave the Law and Justice (PiS) club and form a parliamentary circle.

“The board’s resolution to leave the PiS club obliges all the Agreement MPs; we are setting up our own caucus and we will show that it is possible to be a very substantive opposition,” said Michał Wypij, deputy chairman of the Agreement.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Morawiecki asked the president to dismiss Jarosław Gowin, the leader of the Agreement, from the position of deputy prime minister, minister of development, labour and technology.

According to the gov’t spokesman Piotr Müller, the reason for this decision was “a failure to comply with the coalition agreement” in the field of working on the Polish Deal projects.