Fewer farms in Poland in 2020: Statistical Office

“In the last 10 years, 192,000 farmsteads have been liquidated in Poland. The average farm area in the country has increased to 12.4 ha,” Dominik Rozkrut, the head of Statistics Poland (GUS), reported on Wednesday, presenting the results of the 2020 agricultural census.

As Mr Rozkrut said, the census showed that in Polish agriculture there is concentration, specialisation and regionalisation of agricultural production.

The data show that in 2020 there were over 1.317 million farms in Poland, 192,000 fewer than the year before. The average total area of ​​a farmstead increased from 11.3 ha to 12.4 ha.

Both the largest (over 15 ha of agricultural land) and the smallest (up to 1 ha) farmsteads increased their share in the total number of farms.

There is also a significant number of small farms, typical of Polish agriculture, producing mainly or exclusively for self-supply.

According to GUS, the reason for it may be the growing pro-ecological attitude of Poles, as well as for health or as a hobby. As pointed out by experts, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted the urban population to buy habitats with a small area of ​​arable land, will probably affect the continuation of this phenomenon in the following years.

In 2020, agricultural activity was the main source of income (exceeding 50 percent of total income) for only less than one third of farmsteads in Poland. The other sources of income were: contract work, pensions and disability pensions, non-agricultural activity and other non-profit sources of income, such as social benefits.