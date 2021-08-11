Over 75 pct of hoteliers and restaurateurs expect sales increase

As much as 77.5 percent of hoteliers and restaurateurs are expecting an increase in sales due to the holiday season and the lifting of restrictions. Furthermore 72.5 percent estimate that the coronavirus has a negative impact on their company, according to the EFL Barometer study published on Wednesday.

The EFL Barometer sub-index for the third quarter for the HoReCa sector (hotels, restaurants, catering companies) was 59.9 points. This is almost twice as high as the second quarter of this year (37.2 points) and the best in more than two years (in Q2 2019 the sub-index was 63 points).

According to EFL, 77.5 percent of hoteliers and restaurateurs expect sales growth due to the holiday season and the lifting of COVID restrictions. At the same time, in the HoReCa sector, the largest number of respondents said that the coronavirus pandemic would result in the closure of hotel and catering businesses (85 percent).

Of those surveyed 94 percent of entrepreneurs from this sector forecast a similar level of investment than a month earlier, whilst 60 percent of companies expect an improvement in financial liquidity (the best result of the 6 analysed sectors), and 12.5 percent of the surveyed companies forecast a greater demand for external financing.

Three out of four surveyed entrepreneurs from the HoReCa sector estimate that the coronavirus has definitely adversely affected their company (72.5 percent). A rather negative impact was indicated by 27.5 percent of respondents. The EFL emphasised that this means that there are neither neutral nor positive opinions on this issue.

“There were not such poor ratings in any other industry,” according to the EFL Barometer report.

Two out of three surveyed entrepreneurs from this sector assessed that the situation in their industry will deteriorate over the next six months. The survey showed that 49 percent of respondents assessed that the economic situation will improve only in the next 2-3 years, whilst 29 percent felt there would be an improvement next year.