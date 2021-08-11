Agreement party leaves ruling United Right coalition

“By the decision of the National Board, Jarosław Gowin’s Agreement will leave the United Right [Poland’s ruling coalition]. The parliamentarians of the Agreement will leave the Law and Justice [PiS – senior party in the United Right] club and form a parliamentary group,” Jan Strzeżek, the Agreement’s deputy spokesman, announced on Wednesday. There were 12 politicians of the party in the PiS caucus.

Prime Minister asks president to dismiss deputy PM Gowin

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki asked President Duda to dismiss Jarosław Gowin, the leader of the Agreement, as deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Development, Labor and Technology.

Piotr Müller, the government’s spokesman, stated during a press conference on Tuesday that the reason for decision was that Mr Gowin and members of the Agreement were working at an insufficient pace on the projects included in the “Polish Deal” [flagship programme of the United Right] and were taking “unreliable action” regarding the tax reform planned by the government.

Błażej Spychalski, spokesman for President Andrzej Duda, announced that the President would deal with the resignation request “without undue delay” and would make the changes requested by the head of government.

Jarosław Gowin said on Tuesday that “PiS made a decision to end the project of the United Right. After seven years of cooperation, after six years of co-governance, we were pushed out of the government coalition for our faithfulness to the values ​​of the United Right,” he said.

On Wednesday morning, Jan Strzeżek, the Agreement’s deputy spokesman, announced on social media that “by the decision of the National Board, Jarosław Gowin’s Agreement will leave the United Right” and the party’s parliamentarians will leave the PiS caucus and form a separate parliamentary group.

Marcin Ociepa from Agreement announced on Wednesday that in connection with the dismissal of Jarosław Gowin from his position in the government, he decided to resign from the position of deputy head of the Ministry of National Defense. He added that it was a gesture of solidarity with Mr Gowin.

He also noted that he did not participate in Wednesday’s meeting of the Agreement board, which decided to leave the United Right. Mr Ociepa said that he has to look closer at the decision of the board to make a decision about remaining or leaving PiS caucus.

Moreover, deputy Development, Labour and Technology ministers Iwona Machałek and Andrzej Gut-Mostowy also announced on Wednesday that they resign from their offices.

PiS wants to continue the United Right project

“I am sure that most of the MPs who were in the Agreement at the beginning are now supporting the United Right government,” a government spokesman said when asked about the future of the ruling coalition.

He also assured that PiS wanted to continue the project of the United Right during the elections in 2023.

“The members of Solidarity Poland [another junior party in the United Right] and Agreement are included in the joint election lists in 2023 as long as we decide to continue to govern and implement the programme together,” Piotr Müller stresed.