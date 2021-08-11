Delta variant accounts for over 86 pct of Covid infections – minister

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Over the last four weeks, the Delta variant of coronavirus has accounted for over 86 percent of all new Covid-19 infections in Poland, the health minister tweeted on Wednesday.

“To date in Poland we have 404 confirmed cases of the Delta variant. The Alpha variant, which is at the level of below 8 percent of all infections, is a thing of the past in Poland,” Adam Niedzielski wrote on Twitter.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, which started in Poland on March 4, 2020, a total of 2,884,557 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been detected and 75,289 people have died of Covid-19. During this period, over 18.6 million people have been tested for the disease.