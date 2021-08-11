Poland reports 198 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, four deaths

Jacek Szydłowski/PAP

Poland recorded 198 new confirmed coronavirus cases and four new deaths over the past 24 hours to Wednesday morning, against 200 cases reported on Tuesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 300 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 307 recorded the day prior, including 44 patients on ventilators, against the total of 575 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 68,287 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,654,751 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 35,114,129 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 17,953,396 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.