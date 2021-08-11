COVID-19: Delta variant accounts for over 86 pct of infections in Poland

Over the last four weeks, the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus has accounted for over 86 percent of all new COVID-19 infections in Poland, the health minister tweeted on Wednesday.

“To date in Poland we have 404 confirmed cases of the Delta variant. The Alpha variant, which accounts for below 8 percent of all infections, is a thing of the past in Poland,” Adam Niedzielski wrote on social media.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the first case of which was recorded on March 4, 2020 in Poland, a total of 2,884,557 cases of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection have been detected and 75,289 people have died of COVID-19. During this period, over 18.6 million people have been tested for the disease.







As of Wednesday, a total of 35,114,129 vaccine doses have been administered in Poland and 17,953,396 people have been fully vaccinated so far.