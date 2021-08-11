European Arrest Warrant issued against GDR officer accused of killing Pole

The District Court in Poznań issued a European Arrest Warrant against Manfred N. (full data withheld under the Polish privacy law), a German citizen, who was an operational officer of the German Democratic Republic’s Security Service “Stasi”, the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN) investigative department reported. The former officer is suspected of murdering a Pole who tried to get to West Berlin in 1974.

A former Stasi officer is suspected of fatally preventing a Pole from crossing the state border between the GDR and West Berlin on March 29, 1974. According to attorney Robert Janicki from the Central Commission for the Prosecution of Crimes against the Polish Nation – the officer fired a shot into the back of Polish citizen Czesław K causing death due to severe injuries to his internal organs.

After the incident, the Stasi officers prepared a report on “foiling the terrorist attack”, in which they stated that Czesław K. unexpectedly took a firearm from his coat pocket during the briefing and directed it towards, among others, uniformed border guards.

At that time, one of the officers, in order to protect the life and health of the people at risk, shot the attacker with a service weapon. “This description has been edited to justify the use of firearms and killing the victim,” the IPN prosecutor emphasised.

During the talks conducted immediately after the incident by representatives of the Polish People’s Republic and the GDR, the Polish side insisted on adopting a scenario in which Czesław K.’s death was to be attributed to suicide, and the body was found decaying in a forest near Berlin, which would “avoid any questions” in Poland.

The authorities of the GDR did not agree to such a solution for procedural reasons. They presented the case in official documents as “elimination of the attacker who was threatening with a weapon”. The man who shot Czesław K. was awarded the Bronze Order of Merit in Fighting for the People and the Homeland due to having “neutralised the terrorist using firearms”.

In the opinion of the Branch Commission for the Prosecution of Crimes against the Polish Nation in Poznań, the findings of the investigation “unquestionably indicate that Czesław K. was set a trap by the East German security service, assuming in advance that he would be prevented from leaving East Berlin, even at the cost of his life”. The death shot came without a warning and without a court sentence, while Czesław K. did not actually have an explosive. To give the incident an appearance of legality, the East German authorities used a hoax by simulating the fact that he possessed a firearm that threatened border guards.

In communist East Germany securing the state border was one of the most important, if not the most important political issue. In order to stop the wave of refugees heading to the West, the Berlin Wall was erected in 1961 and security measures along the border between the two German states were strengthened with enormous efforts. The wall has become a symbol of the Iron Curtain separating Central and Eastern Europe from the West. Those who tried to cross the border illegally were treated as opponents who should be caught or killed at all costs. The number of reported victims varies depending on the source, from around 300 to over 900 dead.

“The concept of prohibiting the crossing of the border above the right to life grossly and fundamentally violated the elementary principles of justice and human rights protected by international law” added the prosecutor of the Institute of National Remembrance.