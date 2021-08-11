COVID-19: 198 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 198 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,884,557 including 154,517 still active. The number of active cases increased from 154,399 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 4 new fatalities – 1 from COVID-19 alone and 3 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 75,289.

According to the ministry, 68,287 people are quarantined and 2,654,751 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 154,517 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Wednesday, a total of 35,114,129 vaccine doses have been administered and 17,953,396 people have been fully vaccinated so far.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 44 out of 575 available.

As of Wednesday morning, as many as 204,849,254 coronavirus cases, 4,328,320 deaths and 183,970,948 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 36,892,215, India has the second most with 32,036,511 cases and Brazil third with 20,213,388.