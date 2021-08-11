US congressmen appeal to Sejm to reject amendment to restitution law

Five US congressmen from both parties, including the leader of the democratic majority in the House of Representatives, Stena Hoyer, published a letter appealing to the Polish Sejm (Lower House of the country’s parliament) to reject the amendment to the Code of Administrative Procedure (KPA) in connection with its effects on the process of restitution of the property of Holocaust victims.

In a letter addressed to Elżbieta Witek, the speaker of the Sejm, the authors pointed out that the amendment would make it practically impossible to recover or be compensated for the property of expropriated persons.

“Holocaust survivors and other legitimate owners who fled Poland from anti-Semitism or communist rule have been waiting for decades for justice after their property was confiscated or nationalised during the Holocaust or by the communist government,” the congressmen wrote.

“There should not be a new legal imposition in 2021 that would make it practically impossible for them to regain property or obtain fair compensation,” they stressed.

The letter was signed by Steny Hoyer, the leader of the democratic majority in the House of Representatives, as well as two deputies from Florida – Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Ted Deutsch (Democrats) and New York – Grace Meng (Democrat) and Lee Zeldin (Republican).

The politicians emphasised that despite many appeals from Congress regarding the restitution of property, Poland remains the only country in the European Union where the issue has not been solved comprehensively, and the project considered by the Sejm goes against the Terezin Declaration signed by the Polish government in 2009.

“Property restitution for Holocaust survivors is about more than money – it is a matter of morality, ending and recognising a monstrous loss,” the politicians wrote, urging the Sejm to use whatever means to prevent the amendment from being adopted.

The Presidential Palace published a response to a previous letter on the matter by 12 senators from both parties on Monday. In response to the senators’ appeal to President Andrzej Duda to veto the bill, Jakub Kumoch, the head of the International Policy Office at the President’s Chancellery, stated that, under the proposed amendment, persons deprived of their property will still be able to apply for compensation, and the president will make the final decision on the amendment to the KPA after its adoption by the Sejm.

“President Duda’s possible signing of the bill will be guided by the highest interest of the Republic of Poland and its citizens in mind,” he stressed.

In June, the Sejm adopted the amendment to the Administrative Procedure Code, according to which, after the lapse of 30 years from the issuance of the administrative decision, it will be impossible to challenge it.

The amendment caused tension between Poland and Israel. Israeli Foreign Minister Ya’ir Lapid labelled it a “disgrace.” A statement from the Israeli foreign ministry said the legislation could affect up to 90 percent of property restitution requests from Holocaust survivors and their descendants.

“I can only say that as long as I am the Prime Minister, Poland will certainly not pay for German crimes. Not a single zloty, euro or dollar,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stressed at the time.