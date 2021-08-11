Poles want higher speeding fines: survey

The vast majority of Poles support the introduction of higher speeding fines, according to the latest survey by the Pollster agency, which was published on Wednesday by “Super Express” daily tabloid.

The government has decided to drastically increase fines for exceeding the speed limit. There is already a draft of the new law in the Lower House (Sejm) that significantly tightens the penalties.

Currently the highest fine for speeding is PLN 500. If the changes come into force, then this year a driver would pay no less than a PLN 1,000.00 (EUR 217.9) fine for exceeding the speed limit by 30 kph.

A fine of at least PLN 3,000 (EUR 653.72) will be given for committing the same offense within two years. In turn, the maximum fine for road offenses is to be up to PLN 30,000 (EUR 6537.2).

The Pollster survey showed that 60 percent of respondents believe speeding fines should be higher, 7 percent believe they should be lower, whilst 27 percent believe they should stay the same and 6 do not know.

When asked “whether the increase in speeding fines will affect road safety,” 49 percent replied yes, 40 percent said no and 11 percent did not know.

“People should be congratulated because one would expect resistance. The humble acceptance that the fines should be higher is proof of civic maturity and the maturity of drivers, because most of us drive” social psychologist prof. Zbigniew Nęcki assessed.

Almost half of the respondents also believe that higher fines will increase road safety. “The fine must be a threat that makes drivers drive more carefully,” the expert summed up.

Research was carried out by the Pollster Research Institute between 30 July and 2 August on a sample of 1,049 adult Poles.