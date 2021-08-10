Football: Legia eliminated from Champions League qualifiers

Legia Warsaw lost to Dinamo Zagreb 0:1 in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round, and was hereby eliminated from the competition.

Despite a hard-fought 1:1 draw in Zagreb, Legia was not the favourite of the rematch in Warsaw. All in all, Dinamo has more valued and certainly more experienced players in the European competitions in its squad.

The visitors gained the upper hand in the 20th minute when Ivanusec set up Franjić who scored the opening goal. Legia could have responded in the best way possible but Rafa Lopes hit the crossbar.

Just like in the first leg, the Polish champions did not lose their composure and tried to build dangerous attacks. Yet, despite a few occasions, the home team could not find a way to the Dinamo’s net and the halftime result was 0:1.

Legia began the second half with passion, trying to equalise as quickly as possible, although they lacked precision in the buildup phase. The hosts were pushing the opponents into defence for most of the time, but they could not assert their dominance with a goal.

With 15 minutes left, Dinamo regained control over the match as Legia’s attacks subsided. The Croatian champions won the game 1:0, 2:1 on aggregate, and will take on Sheriff Tiraspol in the duel for the Champions League group stage.

Legia will now face Slavia Prague in the Europa League play-offs. Even if they lose, they are guaranteed to play in the group stage of another competition, the Europa Conference League.