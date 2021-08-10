Latvia introduces state of emergency at its border with Belarus

Due to the increasing problem of illegal migration, the Latvian government introduced a state of emergency in the regions bordering Belarus and in the nearby city of Daugavpils on Tuesday.

The state of emergency will apply from August 11 to November 10. In line with the government’s decision, the National Armed Forces and the police will assist the Latvian border guards in order to bring the situation under control.

For the time being, the authority of the State Border Guard will also be extended. Border guards will have the right to return migrants who have crossed the border illegally, and to use physical force and special measures if needs be.

The Latvian government has also obliged the relevant institutions to provide people who cross the Belarusian-Latvian border with accommodation, food and basic necessities.

After Lithuania used the tactic of returning migrants back to Belarus, illegal migration intensified towards Poland and Latvia, which resulted in 283 people crossing the Latvian-Belarusian border from August 6 to August 10.

Earlier in August, Prime Minister of Latvia, Krišjānis Kariņš announced the speed-up of the works on the modernisation of the border infrastructure and the involvement of the armed forces in border protection. Latvians have already stepped up border surveillance and are assisted by four Frontex officers.

The migration crisis is perceived by many as a form of hybrid warfare by Minsk. In response to the economic sanctions imposed by the West, Belarus is believed to have loosened its southeastern borders to let in numerous Middle Eastern migrants, who want to travel further into the territory of the European Union.