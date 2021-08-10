Prime Minister asks president to dismiss deputy PM Gowin

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki asked the president to dismiss the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Development, Labor and Technology Jarosław Gowin, government spokesman Piotr Müller told a press conference on Tuesday.

According to the spokesman, the reason for this decision was “a failure to comply with the coalition agreement” by Mr Gowin, who is the leader of the junior coalition party, the Agreement.

Piotr Müller stressed that “the efficiency of the United Right government is dependent on the diligent work of the entire coalition – not only the ruling party PiS, but also the junior allies, who signed the coalition declaration and those who support the government.”

“The answer to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis was and still is the Polish Deal – a complex programme of social-economic changes – on which all the leaders of the United Right agreed in May,” he said. Among them was the head of the Agreement, Jarosław Gowin.

The spokesman added that Mr Gowin and members of his party have been working on the Polish Deal projects “at an insufficient rate” and have taken “unreliable actions” in terms of tax reform.

“We are observing the recent actions taken by Jarosław Gowin with deep concern, they undermine the goals of the government and the Polish Deal,” Mr Müller said.

At the same time the spokesman invited those MPs of the Agreement party “who would like to continue co-creating the programme of the United Right” to further cooperation.

“I think we are all aware that my dismissal, resulting from my fidelity to the programme of the United Right, is in fact the split of the government coalition and the end of the United Right,” said Jarosław Gowin after the gov’t spokesman’s conference.

On Wednesday, the Agreement management board is to decide whether the party’s politicians will stay in the United Right coalition.