Polish researcher to find out if bees can pollinate inside Martian greenhouses

A space researcher has been putting bees inside training simulators for astronauts and military pilots to find out if they can go to Mars and pollinate plants inside Martian greenhouses.

PhD student Dagmara Stasiowska from the AGH University of Science and Technology, tested eight bee families in a centrifuge imitating the high-G effects of a rocket take off to see how the stress of space travel can disrupt the functioning of the queen bees’ organs.

The data on the reproductive capacity of the queens, i.e. the number of laid eggs and their distribution over time will then be used to create a computer model of ‘space bees’.

The model will be based on an existing and widely used BEEHAVE model that takes into account many factors, including both environmental ones and those characteristic for the dynamics of bee family development. The new model can be used in the future to design appropriate transporters that will protect pollinators against high-G during a rocket flight.

According to AGH-UST, the impact of high-G on honey bee reproduction has not been studied until now, and the experiments on bees in the context of space transport have only been done a few times. For example, their ability to build combs in microgravity was tested in the 1980s by the US Space Agency NASA.

The research is being carried out in collaboration with biologist and beekeeper Michał Kolasy and the Apikultura Foundation, which disseminates knowledge about beekeeping.