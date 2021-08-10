Polish firefighters ready to tackle Greek fires

Orestis Panagiotou/PAP/EPA

As Greece continues to battle the wildfires that have swept swathes of the country, a team of 143 Polish emergency workers are today expected to reach Evia to tackle some of the worst blazes.

Deployed in a column of 46 vehicles, the firefighters left Poland on Saturday night and arrived in Greece yesterday where they spent the night in a former military base outside the town of Seres.

Having briefly rested and refuelled, the convoy set off again this morning and were scheduled to arrive via ferry to the island of Evia in the late afternoon.

Brigadier Michał Langner, the unit’s commander, told PAP that his team were prepared to spring immediately into action:

“We will start our operation straight away by way of conducting a reconnaissance of the area and planning for the next few hours.”

Quite possibly, that could mean heading for the heart of the inferno at nightfall.

“If representatives of the coordinating staff decide its possible to carry out night time activities then we will probably be ready to act immediately.”

Setting up a base camp would be conducted in parallel to the reconnaissance effort, added the commander.

Asked to provide a situational report, Langner told journalists that his team would potentially be facing a conflagration formed from two fires merging together.

“From the centre of the island to the north-east there are two large fires,” he said. “Depending on the direction of the wind, these can either spread out towards the sea or inland. Unfortunately, we run the risk that they will merge and create one big fire.”

According to Langner, the Polish firefighters will operate alongside their Greek counterparts and, possibly, other international units in a bid to control the fires.

The weather, he added, is not expected to aid their relief attempts with evening temperatures averaging at 30 degrees and daytime temperatures peaking at around 40 degrees.

Hit by the worst heatwave for decades, the Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, warned that the country was facing “a natural disaster of unprecedented proportions” when he addressed the country yesterday.

At times reaching 45 degrees, the extreme heat has exacerbated the disaster with 586 fires currently reported to be burning all over the country.

Evia, the second largest of the Greek islands, has been particularly hard hit and 2,000 people already evacuated by sea.

Though the situation has been contained and stabilized in many regions such as the Peloponnese, the country remains on red alert for further flare-ups as the country continues to swelter in drought-like conditions.

Having already destroyed approximately 56,000 hectares of land, the catastrophe has sparked a massive effort from the EU countries with over 1,000 foreign firefighters sent to help. Poland’s response has been particularly emphatic, with Langner’s elite team first formed ten years ago in anticipation of such global emergencies.

Praising the smooth communication process between the Poles and the Greeks, Langner added he had been inundated with offers of support from the sizeable Polish community in Greece.