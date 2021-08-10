Russia launches criminal case against two Navalny’s associates

Russian authorities have launched a criminal investigation into two allies of jailed Kremlin oppositionist Alexei Navalny for raising funds for his political network, which Moscow has banned as extremist.

The case against Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov, who are based abroad, is the first time law enforcement has publicly opened an investigation based on a June court ruling that declared Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation and regional groups “extremist”.

The Investigative Committee, which handles probes into serious crimes, said in a statement that it was investigating other unnamed individuals as well. The crime is punishable by up to eight years in jail.

Volkov and Zhdanov are also accused of other crimes that they say are part of a campaign to crush their activism and dismantle Navalny’s movement.

Separately, the court rejected a lawsuit filed by Navalny against President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson who accused him last October of working with the CIA, an allegation Navalny had said was libellous.

The ruling in question, which came into force last week, made it illegal to donate to the Navalny-related groups, dealing a huge blow to the movement built up by President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest domestic opponent ahead of parliamentary elections in September.

For years, Navalny and his allies have crowdfunded donations from supporters via their group’s website and other platforms. They have raised funds using bitcoin, which cannot be traced by Russian authorities.

On Sunday, Russian media outlets reported that Lyubov Sobol, a close Navalny ally, had left Russia and flown to Turkey. She has not commented on her whereabouts and her allies have declined to comment.

Volkov and Zhdanov are trying to keep Navalny’s anti-Kremlin cause alive by outlining their political strategy to supporters on YouTube and social media. The oppositionist is serving a 2,5-year sentence for parole violations he calls trumped up.