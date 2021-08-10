COVID-19: Vaccination point staff to be protected like public officials

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has approved that staff of inoculation stations countrywide will stand under the same protection as public officials following recent attacks on such facilities and threats against medical staff, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Later in the day, the Health Ministry spokesman, Wojciech Andrusiewicz announced that a draft regarding the violation of bodily integrity of medical staff working at Covid-19 inoculation centres will be included in a law on contagious disease prevention during a Sejm (lower house) sitting on Wednesday.

He added that “the draft will be filed with the Sejm probably in the form of an MP-authored amendment.”

If adopted, a person attacking COVID-19 vaccination centre staff will face a prison term of up to three years.

The decision follows two recent raids against inoculation stations by anti-vaccination rioters, an arson attack in Zamość, southeastern Poland and another incident in Grodzisk Mazowiecki, central Poland, where vaccination opponents attempted a forced entry into a building with a vaccination station.

Describing the acts as “banditism”, Morawiecki said the government will take “very strong” steps against similar incidents in future.