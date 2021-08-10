Autopsy of man pronounced dead after police intervention revealed no trauma

The autopsy conducted on Monday did not reveal any evidence of trauma that could result in the death of the 34-year-old individual from Lubin, deputy District Prosecutor in Legnica, southern Poland, Arkadiusz Kulik told the Polish press agency PAP.

He added that in order to establish the cause and mechanism of the 34-year-old’s death, medical examiners recommended further research, including toxicological and histopathological tests.

The District Prosecutor in Legnica requested the superior prosecutor’s office to consider transferring the case to another office outside the Legnica district, in order to avoid possible allegations of the lack of impartiality of the prosecutors conducting the proceedings.

Meanwhile, the family representative Renata Kolerska announced that she would apply for another autopsy, this time at the Forensic Medicine Institute in Poznań, as well as transfer the case to another prosecutor’s office. She also pointed to the fact that the family was refused seeing the autopsy reports and the examination of the body.

The police reported that the 34-year-old man died after a police intervention on August 6. He was supposedly throwing stones at the windows of buildings and was suspected to be under the influence of drugs. During the arrest proceedings, the man lost consciousness. Later on he was pronounced dead at the hospital. The prosecutor’s office will run an investigation concerning possible police misconduct and negligent homicide.

According to the statements of rescuers who arrived at the scene, they checked the pulse and pressure of the man, but “these parameters were not detectable” They claimed that the victim’s death had occurred before their intervention.

Earlier on Monday, at a press briefing, Wojciech Jabłoński from the press office of the Lower Silesian police assured that when the officers handed the 34-year-old over to the medical team, his vital functions were preserved, his breathing and pulse were felt. As he added, “these are preliminary information obtained in the course of activities”.

After the man died a video of the arrest was released on the internet. On Sunday, a demonstration took place at the County Police Headquarters in Lubin, which turned into riots lasting several hours. Bottles, stones and Molotov cocktails were thrown at police officers and the headquarters. Several officers were injured. In total, more than 40 people were detained, they will face charges of damaging property, violation of the inviolability of officers, and making criminal threats against them.