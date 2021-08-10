Illegal animal smuggling issue deepens: expert

In recent years, the phenomenon of illegal animal smuggling has increased in Poland. “Due to the improving financial situation, increasingly more people can afford their exotic whims,” ​​veterinarian Radosław Fedaczyński from the Centre for Rehabilitation of Protected Animals [ORZCh] in Przemyśl, south-eastern Poland, said in an interview with Polandin.com, pointing out that exotic spiders, monkeys and snakes are often being intercepted at the border.

According to Mr Fedaczyński, the problem of illegal animal smuggling does not only concern Poland, but is a global phenomenon and a consequence of the increasing unsatisfied whims of people and their willingness to impress others – friends and neighbors.

As he emphasised, the data on the smuggling of animals are compiled on the basis of cases “intercepted” by the Customs Chamber, and many animals, unfortunately, are successfully smuggled. Some of them stay in Poland, and some are transported further east – especially to Ukraine and Belarus.

Mr Fedaczyński pointed out that the suffering of animals falling victim to illegal smuggling is not limited only to the physical aspect, such as long transport in poor conditions. As he emphasised, it is often forgotten that animals also feel emotions, and exposing them to long loneliness and lack of interactions with both humans and other animals leads to unimaginable harm to them.

According to him, the only way to combat the growing phenomenon of smuggling animals is to stop the demand for them.

“We as the [ORZCh] foundation are firmly against it and appeal to all people for the same,” he stressed.