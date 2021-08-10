WWII reparations issue is ‘open wound’: Former Israeli ambassador

“The issue of reprivatisation must finally be resolved, for example by compensating for losses,” Prof. Szewach Weiss, former chairman of the Knesset (Israeli parliament) and former Israeli ambassador to Poland stressed in an interview with the “Rzeczpospolita” daily, referring to the amendment to the Administrative Procedure Code adopted by the Sejm in June. He also pointed out that the topic of WWII reparations is still an “open wound” and emphasised that Poland deserves to be compensated for war damages by the German side.

“Poland can tell the Germans that they slaughtered millions of Poles, destroyed Warsaw… The German side owes reparations to Poland, because the Germans destroyed Poland,” prof. Weiss told “Rzeczpospolita,” adding that Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is right on this matter.

The former ambassador was also asked if Ja’ir Lapid (Alternate Prime Minister of Israel and Minister of Foreign Affairs since 2021) would bring the subject of reprivatisation back, and replied that it is an “open, unhealed wound.”

“It exists as long as our generation lives. On that matter, WWII is not over,” he assessed.

He also pointed out that the problem of reparations does not only concern Poland, but is very “intense” in the country due to the fact that the war was taking place on its territory all the time.

“The Jews were victims of Nazism and Hitlerism, but so were Poles. This is a discussion in which there must be dialogue and confrontation. Both nations are victims here, and the issue of reparations is still valid,” he pointed out.

Referring to the amendment to the Administrative Procedure Code adopted by the Sejm (Polish parliament’s Lower House) in June, according to which, after the lapse of 30 years from the issuance of the administrative decision, it will be impossible to challenge it, the former ambassador assessed that “this is not good.”

“Europe is run on the basis of human rights and property rights – this is a fundamental issue in European culture. Poland as a nation and state has a problem with the whole of Europe,” he stressed.

He also expressed his conviction that “one must not create a new harm on the basis of the old one.”

“The fact that this property is not in Jewish hands is due to the fact that there are no Jews, but someone seized it today. Of course, one cannot knock on such a door now and drive a Polish family out of there, I would never allow it. Things have to be dealt with differently,” he assessed.

“The issue of reprivatisation must finally be dealt with,” he said, pointing out that “there are various possibilities for Poland to compensate Jews, for example by [financially] compensating for losses.”