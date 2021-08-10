34.6 pct more cars registered in Poland year to year

According to a report done by professional services firm KPMG and the Polish Automotive Industry Association (PZPM) published on Tuesday, In the first half of 2021, a total of 242,100 new passenger cars have been registered in Poland. This means that 34.6 percent more cars have been registered than in the first half of 2020. Of those registered 75,800 are vehicles with alternative drives such as gas or electricity.

A growth in sales was recorded with light commercial vehicles (57 pct increase), commercial vehicles (96.8 pct increase) and trailers and semi-trailers (121.7 pct increase). Motorcycles in turn recorded an uptick in the number of registrations which amounted to 17.3 percent more than last year.

“Observing the increase in registrations in the first half of this year, it can be said that the industry is making up for the losses of the pandemic period. The results of trucks and delivery cars are particularly optimistic. It is possible that their registrations at the end of 2021 will come close to the level seen before the pandemic,” Jakub Faryś, head of the Polish Automotive Industry Association said.

A downward trend was noticed in the number of bus registrations (4 pct decrease) and mopeds (20.2 pct decrease).

The authors of the report indicated that the large increase in the number of passenger car registrations was possible thanks to high demand among institutional customers who registered 179,000 vehicles (45 pct increase), and which constitute almost 74 percent market.

Furthermore from January to June, registrations of premium cars in Poland increased by 46.1 percent to 48,600 units. The growth was driven by businesses buying and registering more premium cars.

According to the report, a total of 234,700 vehicles were produced in Poland in the first half of 2021, 16.7 percent more than in the same period of the previous year. The production of passenger cars rose by 14.4 percent, while the production of delivery vehicles and trucks by 21.2 percent.