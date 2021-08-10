Poland registers 34.6 pct y/y more new passenger cars in H1 – report

Albert Zawada/PAP

Poland registered 242,100 new passenger cars in the first half of 2021, 34.6 percent more than in the corresponding period of the previous year, a report by professional services firm KPMG and the Polish Automotive Industry Association (PZPM) showed.

In the first six months of this year, the number of alternatively-powered passenger car registrations rose to 75,800 units by a record-high 176.6 percent, compared to the same period in 2020, the report said.

From January to June, registrations of premium cars in Poland increased by 46.1 percent to 48,600 units. The growth was driven by businesses buying and registering more premium cars.

According to the report, a total of 234,700 vehicles were produced in Poland in the first half of 2021, 16.7 percent more than in H1 last year. The production of passenger cars rose by 14.4 percent, while the production of delivery vehicles and trucks by 21.2 percent in H1.