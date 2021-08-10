Poland reports 200 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, no deaths

Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

Poland recorded 200 new confirmed coronavirus cases and no deaths over the past 24 hours to Tuesday morning, against 64 cases reported on Monday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 307 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 313 recorded the day prior, including 48 patients on ventilators, against the total of 575 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 70,771 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,654,677 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 35,050,510 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 17,910,610 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.