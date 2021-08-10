COVID-19: 200 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 200 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,884,361 including 154,399 still active. The number of active cases increased from 154,253 yesterday.

The ministry also announced no new fatalities. The death toll in Poland remains at 75,285.

According to the ministry, 70,771 people are quarantined and 2,654,677 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 154,399 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Tuesday, a total of 35,050,510 vaccine doses have been administered and 17,910,610 people have been fully vaccinated so far.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 48 out of 575 available.

As of Tuesday morning, as many as 204,210,067 coronavirus cases, 4,317,445 deaths and 183,394,418 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 36,780,480, India has the second most with 31,998,158 cases and Brazil third with 20,178,143.