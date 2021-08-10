More online job offers than before pandemic

Andrzej Grygiel/PAP

More jobs today are offered online than before the Covid-19 pandemic, a survey for July has shown.

The Employment Offer Barometer compiled by a higher school in Rzeszow, southeastern Poland and the Office for Investment and Economic Cycles shows a marked rise in online job offers, including a threefold rise in offers for remote workers, compared to the pre-pandemic period.

The survey authors said the July Employment Offer Barometer rose by 11 points to over 300 points, its highest level since 1999.