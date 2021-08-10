COVID-19: Poland at ‘turning point,’ expert says

According to virology professor Włodzimierz Gut Poland has to choose one of two possible paths of COVID-19 restrictions, because of the insufficient number of vaccinated people. The liberal path which might ‘cause tens of thousands to die’, or the restrictive path like the solutions imposed in France.

“We now have to choose the English route, which will cost us tens of thousands of deaths, or the French one – vaccination to be able to go for a coffee. It all depends on determination and decision-making forces,” the professor emphasised.

“For now, we are at a turning point. The vaccination pool is exhausted, but at the same time, we have reached the level where we do not have a healthcare risk, we do not have to worry that we will run out of beds in hospitals. It is still not enough to stop worrying about the diseases, because for this we need 85 percent of people to be immunised,” professor Gut said.





Deputy health minister Waldemar Kraśka told Polish public broadcaster TVP that 47 percent of Poles are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The percentage of immunised Poles is higher in the US where about 50 percent of people have been inoculated, and 59 percent in the UK.

Professor Gut pointed out that we are unlikely to achieve the level of vaccination of British society in Poland. “They have about 70 percent vaccinated with at least one dose, so they can afford 10 percent of the population to get COVID-19,” he stated.

In Poland, more than 35 mln doses have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination process last December.

Additionally, Mr Gut noted that we were dealing with “anti-vaccine terrorism”. “There is aggression towards vaccination points. It has consequences,” he said.