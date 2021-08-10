Mark Brzeziński’s ambassador nomination officially sent to US Senate

The White House announced on Monday that Mark Brzezinski’s nomination for the position of the US ambassador to Poland was officially sent to the Senate. However, the process of its approval by the upper house can take months.

Mark Brzeziński nominated as US ambassador to Poland

Although the appointment of Zbigniew Brzeziński’s son is not controversial in Washington, it may take time to formally approve his new role. This is the result of the limited time for debate, President Biden’s late submission of candidatures and the blockade of diplomatic nominations by the Republican Senator Ted Cruz in protest against the Joe Biden administration’s approach to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Moreover, this week the Senate is taking a month-long vacation in its deliberations.

Since the beginning of President Biden’s rule, a total of 92 such nominations have been submitted to the Senate, of which only eight have been approved. There was only one ambassador in the group of US representatives to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who holds the rank of a cabinet member.

Mark Brzeziński is the son of Zbigniew Brzeziński, former national security advisor to President Jimmy Carter. He is a lawyer and diplomat by education. Mr Brzeziński worked in the Barack Obama administration as the executive director of the Arctic Executive Steering Committee of the White House and as the US ambassador to Sweden. He also served on the White House National Security Council under the Bill Clinton administration, first as director for Russia and Eurasia and later as director for the Balkans.

Mr Brzeziński stayed in Poland as a Fulbright scholarship holder and is the author of the work “Fight for constitutionalism in Poland.” In 2009, for his activities for the benefit of Poland, he was awarded the Officer’s Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland.