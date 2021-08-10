Polish firefighters reached Greece struggling with fire

“A column of 46 vehicles with 143 Polish firefighters reached Greece,” the Provincial Headquarters of the State Fire Service in Wrocław and the Headquarters of the State Fire Service reported on Monday evening.

A group of firefighters travellled to Greece to help with fires there at the request of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The operation was commissioned by PM Mateusz Morawiecki.

“The group is headed to the destination, which will be the island of Euboea. Ultimately, the entire crew is heading towards the island, but I think that in consultation with the Greek authorities, our resources will be deployed,” Grzegorz Trzeciak, Junior captain from the National Headquarters of the State Fire Service, said.

Fires rage in Euboea (also called Evia), north-east of Athens, and in many places in the southern Peloponnese region. The fire engulfed the area within a 20-kilometre radius of Athens. In total, more than 2,000 people have been evacuated. Houses and power lines have also been destroyed. The fires broke out after the most severe heatwave in 30 years, in which temperatures spiked to 45°C.

#ImageOfTheDay 1/2

A massive #wildfire🔥is raging in #Evia Island, #Greece🇬🇷

Thousands of people have been evacuated

As this @CopernicusEU #Sentinel2 🇪🇺🛰️image (acquired at 9:19 UTC on 8 August) shows, fire has swept across the island from one end to the other#φωτια_ευβοιας pic.twitter.com/8sVAtDuGPe

— 🇪🇺 DG DEFIS #StrongerTogether (@defis_eu) August 9, 2021

In total, about 570 firefighters are fighting the element on the island. Due to the low visibility and dense smoke, planes dropping water on the fires are at risk.







The Greek PM apologised for failures in tackling devastating wildfires that have burned across the country and said he had approved a supplemental budget of EUR 500 mln to fund relief and compensation for people who have lost homes and property.







“The extent of the destruction, especially in Evia and in Attica, blackens all of our hearts, and I am the first to apologise for whatever weaknesses existed. I completely understand the pain of our citizens, who saw their houses and property burning, the upheaval of having to abruptly leave their homes, Mr Mitsotakis said in a televised address.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Athens parliament on Monday over the government’s handling of the wildfires.