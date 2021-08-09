Poland’s exports to Germany spike in H1

Poland’s exports to Germany went up by 25.1 percent year on year to EUR 33.38 billion in the first half of 2021, according to the Federal Statistical Office.

In June 2021 alone, Poland’s exports to Germany grew by 23.3 percent year on year to EUR 5.68 billion, Destatis reported in a communique on Monday.

According to the Polish Chamber of Commerce, Poland’s overall exports in June jumped to EUR 23.68 billion, a 23.9-percent increase year on year. It’s estimated that Poland’s exports in 2021 will close at EUR 275.8 billion, an 18.4-percent rise on the previous year.