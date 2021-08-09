Iron Age burial discovered during revitalisation works in Bydgoszcz

A cremation burial from about 2,500 years ago was discovered during the revitalisation works carried out in the area of Old Fordon, a district of Bydgoszcz, the city in central Poland.

While unearthing the discovery, it turned out that a cinerary urn which should contain human ashes was missing. According to Andrzej Retkowski who took part in the works, presumably, the grave was damaged when a cemetery associated with the parish of St. Nicholas was built here in the late 16th/early 17th century.

The cist stone grave is another discovery made by archaeologists during the revitalisation works in Old Fordon. So far, fragments of flint dated back to the Stone Age have been found.

In addition, a coin from the beginning of the 19th century was found on site. In the midst of the works, the archaeologists also unveiled about 20 other burials – without equipment and decorations – dated to the 16th or 17th century, as well as fragments of pottery and clay vessels.

Archaeological discoveries would not significantly impede the revitalisation works. Every next discovery, after cleaning, will be subjected to research and cataloging. The human remains will be examined by an anthropologist and the skulls and bones will be properly buried.