Western countries impose more sanctions on Belarus

The US President Joe Biden announced new package sanctions against Belarus, targeting 27 people and 17 entities, including oligarchs close to Alexander Lukashenko, the National Olympic Committee of Belarus and two key state-owned enterprises.

The US Department of the Treasury said in a statement that the main target of the new series of sanctions introduced on the anniversary of the rigged presidential elections in Belarus are oligarchs and businessmen called “Lukashenko’s wallets”.

The list of those affected by the sanctions includes state-owned companies – the potash giant “Belaruskali” and Grodno Tobacco Factory “Neman”, as well as the National Olympic Committee of Belarus.

The introduced provisions include freezing their assets in the US and a ban on dealing with US individuals and entities or through US companies and systems.

At the same time, the US president signed an ordinance enabling an additional extension of the sanctions.

Canada and the United Kingdom introduced sanctions against Lukashenko’s regime as well. The British package includes, among others, a ban on the import of Belarusian potash and petroleum products, which is to reduce the incomes of the authorities in Minsk.

“Who imposed sanctions today, the UK? God be with you, choke on these sanctions,” Alexander Lukashenko said at a press conference on Monday, commenting on the decision of the authorities in London to introduce restrictions on Belarus. He also warned against further escalation of the conflict.

“We don’t want to have anything to do with the UK, these American butlers. Keep introducing sanctions, go ahead. We will see what it will lead to, if you do not come to your senses,” the Minsk leader added. At the same time, he appealed for controlling emotions and looking for a way out of the current situation, warning against the risk of another world war.