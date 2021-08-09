Polish schools prepare to return to on-site lessons

Polish schools are set to resume normal classes after the summer holidays, Poland’s education minister has said.

According to Przemysław Czarnek, the ministry is currently not considering an online learning scenario as Polish schools are well prepared to deal with a potential new wave of Covid infections.

“One scenario is being considered: a return to on-site learning,” Czarnek told a public radio broadcaster on Monday.

He added that to enable a safe return to normal schooling in September his ministry has earmarked a total of PLN 100 million (ca. EUR 22 million) for disinfecting and temperature measuring equipment at all Polish schools.

Czarnek also said that there are no plans for compulsorily Covid testing of Polish pupils, however they will all have to have their temperature measured.

The last two academic years suffered major disruption from the pandemic with most children having to spend many months using distance learning.