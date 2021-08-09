WWII compensation trials available on grounds of civil law: presidential aide

Persons deprived of their property by Nazi Germany and communist Poland will still be able to apply for compensation, as Polish President Andrzej Duda will make the final decision on the amendment to the Code of Administrative Procedure (KPA) its adoption by the lower house, Sejm, wrote the presidential minister Jakub Kumoch in a letter to US senators.

The document of the Head of the International Policy Bureau in the President’s Chancellery is a response to a letter sent by 12 American senators from both parties who asked President Duda to veto the amendment to the KPA. The US politicians argued that the adoption of the project “would significantly increase the existing difficulties that prevent victims and their families from seeking reimbursement and compensation for property unlawfully taken from them by Nazi Germany and the communist government of Poland.”

Jakub Kumoch stressed that the draft law on which the Sejm was working is the implementation of the judgment of the Constitutional Court announced before Andrzej Duda took office.

The clause contained in the proposed law introduces a 30-year time limit for questioning the decision to seize property only in administrative proceedings. The minister assured that people deprived of their property by the communist authorities would still be able to apply for compensation through civil trials.

The minister argued that the lack of time frames would lead to “legal chaos”. He added that the experience with re-privatization to date “was marked by corruption and fraud”, and led to acts of injustice, including the eviction of 40-55,000 people and property seizures by criminal groups.

In his letter, Mr Kumoch mentioned about Poland’s “special role as a guarantor and defender of the memory of Holocaust,” and wrote that the country is fulfilling this role by taking many actions ”to nurture historical places and facilities related to the tragedy,” among others, the Auschwitz Museum, the POLIN Museum and the one under creation, the Warsaw Ghetto Museum.

In July, the Polish Senate adopted the draft amendment to the Code of Administrative Procedure, which saw some provisions being revamped after the criticism coming from the US and Israel. It concerns, for example, a permit to end the already started re-privatization proceedings and the extension of vacatio legis to 3 months.