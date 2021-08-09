President pledges backing to Lithuania in migration crisis

Poland’s president, Andrzej Duda, on Monday assured Lithuanian head of state Gitanas Nauseda of Poland’s support in Lithuania’s current migration crisis with Belarus, a top Duda aide told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

Since May, waves of irregular migrants have been crossing from Belarus into Lithuania over the two countries’ common frontier. The mass crossings have remained unhindered by Belarusian authorities, and Lithuania has accused the Belarusian government of sponsoring the illegal migration movement in revenge for its recent backing of EU sanctions against Belarus over human rights issues.

Lithuania and Poland have also been targeted by Minsk for their support of mass protests which broke out in Belarus after an allegedly rigged 2020 presidential election gave a sixth office term to the country’s long-term strongman, Alexandr Lukashenko.

The aide said that in a telephone conversion on Monday, Duda told Nauseda that his country could count on “Polish solidarity and assistance” in the crisis.

An estimated 4,000 irregular migrants have managed to cross from Belarus into Lithuania since May.