Year passes since start of biggest-ever protests in Belarus

Exactly one year ago, Belarus held its presidential election, which, according to international bodies, were not free, nor fair. Alexander Lukashenko supposedly won with a majority of over 80 percent, and defeated his main rival and current leader of the country’s opposition, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

Following the election, many Belarusians took to the streets. In months-long protests, the Belarusian people fought for freedom and democracy. Journalists that covered the anti-government riots often face charges. Two Belsat TV journalists, Katsyaryna Andreyeva and Darya Chultsova, were detained when reporting from the scene and livestreaming the November protests. In February they were sentenced to two years of imprisonment. In May, Belarusian blogger and activist Raman Pratasevich was detained during a forced airplane landing in Minsk.

After facing government violence and repression, many decided to leave. Poland has been trying to support those who are politically persecuted and has accepted many Belarusians into Poland. The support comes not only from the government, but also from NGOs, other civil organisations, and ordinary people. A march in support of Belarus’ civil rights protesters took place in Warsaw on Sunday afternoon.

According to government data from the beginning of the year until the end of July, Poland granted over 90,000 visas to Belarusians, including 9,000 humanitarian visas.

Such a visa was granted to Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, the Belarusian sprinter who criticised her coaches during the Olympics in Tokyo. Tsimanouskaya was being forced to board a plane back to Belarus, when she asked Japanese airport staff for help. After Poland offered her support, she took shelter at the Polish Embassy in Tokyo, and arrived in Poland shortly. Her husband was also granted a Polish visa.

Tense relations between Poland and Belarus continue. Recently there have been searches and interrogations of journalists cooperating with the independent, Poland-based TV Belsat, as well as with other media. Moreover, Minsk authorities have demanded retail chains remove goods placed on their “best shelves” in their supermarkets, from countries that have placed sanctions on the Belarusian government, including Poland. Lukashenko has been actively attacking the Polish minority living in Belarus, and detaining leaders of Polish organisations, including Angelika Borys and Andrzej Poczobut from the Union of Poles in Belarus (ZPB).

Lukashenko has accused the ZPB leaders of inciting “national hatred” due to their commemoration of Polish WWII underground fighters, some of whom Minsk considers criminals.