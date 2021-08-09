Poland to have one of best transport systems in Europe, PM says

Artur Reszko/PAP

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said that the government’s infrastructure development programme will enable the country to have one of the best transport solutions in Europe.

Morawiecki said on Monday in Piatnica Poduchowna, eastern Poland, when opening a new section of the Via Baltica transport thoroughfare linking Poland with Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia that due to the government’s infrastructure development programme “fragmented Poland will be integrated” via an improved road and transportation system.

“This will make Poland develop… very quickly, we will catch up with the richest countries at a pace that has not been seen so far,” he added.

He also said that investments in infrastructure are important not only for large cities.

“I am glad that… also medium-sized cities will be connected… and attracting new investors, domestic and foreign, will become a reality there,” Morawiecki said.

Infrastructre Minister Andrzej Adamczyk added that as part of the infrastructure development programme, Poland will not only invest in building new roads but also in improving the existing ones.

According to the document sent to PAP by the Prime Minister’s Office, the government plans to spend over PLN 291 billion (EUR 64 billion) on the New Programme for the Construction of National Roads by 2030.