Record number of forged documents seized at PL-UA border crossings

As many as 2,500 forged documents – more than in the entire 2020 – have been confiscated by the officers of the Bieszczady Border Guard Department at the Polish-Ukrainian border crossings this year.

This number is also three times higher than in 2019.

Most of them are work and study permits in Poland, but also border control stamps, certificates of commencement of education and driving licenses.

This year, the Border Guard revealed 150 forged stamps in the passports of foreigners. The record holders have in their passports more than ten such stamps, all this to hide that they have extended their residency in Poland and other EU countries for longer than allowed by the regulations.

Vehicle registration certificates, car insurance and driving licenses are also often counterfeited. In forged driving licenses the authorisations to drive subsequent categories of cars, for example trucks, are most often added, in order to find work as professional drivers in Poland. Already 175 such documents have been seized this year.