Athlete who fled Belarus claims she feels safe in Poland

I feel safe in Poland, I do not feel endangered and even if I could, I would not turn back time as I do not regret what happened in Tokyo, Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

Although the athlete specialising in sprint races wants to continue her career in Poland, she does not think about political asylum at the moment.

“I feel really fine here. Now I can sleep, I can eat. When I was in Tokyo, it was very hard for me – I was unable to sleep and eat for three days because I was worried about my parents, my husband and of course about myself,” she said.

“But now everything is fine. My husband has also arrived in Poland. We exchange text messages with my parents practically all day long. They are in Belarus, but they are doing well,” the athlete added.

When asked what she is most worried about, Tsimanouskaya stated that she is most worried about her parents because they stayed in Belarus. She expressed hope that nothing bad would happen to them, but, as she said, “we can not be sure of that.”

She said that she thinks about returning to Belarus but believes that at the moment it is not possible. The athlete also thanked Polish authorities for making it possible for her to continue her career in Poland.

So far, the Belarusian kept stressing that she would like to focus on sport and not engage in politics. Asked if she intends to continue her approach in the light of the events in Tokyo, Tsimanouskaya said that considering what has happened to her she wants “to help other people who may have been in a similar situation, or who may simply need help.”

Tsimanouskaya left the Olympic Games and fled to the Polish Embassy, after Belarus team officials hustled her to the airport and tried to send her home early after she criticised how her team had been managed. The runner came to Poland on Wednesday, August 4, after receiving a humanitarian visa from the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.