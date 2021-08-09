Over 3.6 million people register for Polish vaccine lottery

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

More than 3.6 million Poles have already registered for the National Vaccination Programme Lottery, which was launched on July 1, the state-owned lottery company announced on Monday.

The value of the prizes granted so far is nearly PLN 3.8 million (EUR 844,000) with another weekly lottery draw planned for Wednesday, Totalizator Sportowy’s (TS) press office also said.

The vaccine lottery is an incentive for people to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Everyone above the age of 18 who has undergone the entire vaccination procedure and has registered for the lottery by September 30 is eligible.

TS said that on Wednesday, August 11, participants can take part in the second weekly draw with five prizes of PLN 50,000 (EUR 10,880) and 60 electric scooters to be won. The same prizes will be available for the next 10 weekly draws.

TS added that on a daily basis participants can win instant cash prizes of PLN 500 (EUR 108.81) and PLN 200 (EUR 43.53), given to every 500th and every 2,000th eligible person, respectively.

Last week, there was the first monthly draw which brought two cash prizes of PLN 100,000 (EUR 21,760) or two Toyota Corolla cars.

The final prize draw will take place on October 6, when there will be two cash prizes of PLN 1 million (EUR 217,578) and two Toyota C-HR cars to be won.

All the prizes are exempt from income tax.