Warsaw University to launch special course for Belarusians

Albert Zawada/PAP

A special language and culture course will be launched at the Warsaw University (UW) in late August to help Belarusians adapt themselves to living, studying and working in Poland.

The programme of the course, sponsored by the Polish ombudsman, envisages Polish language classes as well as Polish culture, history, arts and politics classes.

“The goal of our course is to make its participants feel ready to function independently in Poland,” said university official Radosław Kaleta.

In 2020, the number of Belarusian nationals studying at the UW totalled 534, and constituted the second biggest group of foreigners attending UW courses.

The number of Belarusians legally staying in Poland has exceeded 30,000 this year.

Last June, the ombudsman appealed to Polish universities to organise Polish language courses for migrants from Belarus.

The course, to start on August 30, will be open to 51 persons. Online applications can still be submitted by August 10 to the following website: (https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfVo0GEnYA9nZUB8Ch_kzJR_BW3-ElaqS-LCkkt4kRbQfP74Q/viewform).

For almost a year, Belarus has been gripped by mass protests against the Alexander Lukashenko regime, with hundreds of his opponents detained and many exiled. Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus for 25 years, claims to have won a presidential election last summer, but his critics and the West say the vote was rigged.

The Polish minority in Belarus has also been targeted by Lukashenko, with several top activists arrested.