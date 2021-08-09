EU uses recovery funds to escalate ‘culture war’ with Poland: WSJ

“The European Union has begun withholding funds from Poland and Hungary, escalating the battle over democratic standards that is deepening the East-West divide in the bloc,” the “Wall Street Journal” (WSJ) wrote. The newspaper emphasised that the EU is especially “alarmed by an effort by Warsaw to assert the primacy of Polish law over EU law and court decisions”.

Poland cannot be subject to EU and its institutions: Justice Minister

Poland cannot succumb to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), said the Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro in an interview with the…

see more

“The EU and most governments in its Western region are concerned about legal changes by Poland and Hungary that they think are eroding the rule of law, weakening judicial independence, and breaching human rights,” the business daily journal wrote.







It added that “the two nations, which are among the largest net recipients of European money, say the pressure from Brussels represents an ideological attack on their values and an attempt by unelected officials to curtail the rights of member countries to shape their own political systems and laws”.

The “WSJ” recalled that conservative voters and politicians in Poland and Hungary are warning that since joining the European Union in 2004, Brussels has been using its power more and more to impose “Western European values over local norms”, regarding issues such as LGBT rights.

An independent issue, according to the newspaper, is the dispute over the reform of the judiciary in Poland, which, in the opinion of the EU, would be detrimental to EU rules. “Poland argues that it is simply reforming a corrupt, post-communist system,” the newspaper added.

It is also noted in the article that the countries of the eastern part of the EU can count on allies in the West. The “WSJ” mentioned that the leader of the Italian opposition, the former deputy prime minister of Italy, Matteo Salvini, pointed out that “each country should be able to freely decide its education system or the judiciary”.