Cycling: Tour de Pologne starts on Monday

On Monday, the 78th Tour de Pologne will start at Castle Square in Lublin, eastern Poland. Among the 153 cyclists are 12 Poles, headed by one of the favourites, the 2018 winner, Michał Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers).

The first stage is 217-kilometre-long, starting at Lublin’s Castle Square and finishing in Chełm, eastern Poland. There are three third category climbs – in Błażek (50km), Antolin (65km) and Hosznia Abramowska (105km) and three LOTTO Sprint Intermediate Primes – in Batorz (47km), Godziszów (71km) and Krasnystaw (176km).

Schedule for the first stage of the Tour de Pologne:

1:10 pm – Neutral start in Lublin

1:30 pm – Real start

6:30 pm – finish in Chełm

Good morning! Let’s start the battle ��

Stage 1: Lublin – Chełm

�� 217 km

�� 1700 m

�� 13:10 – 18:30

Uphill finish#TDP2021 #UCIWT pic.twitter.com/4JsiGHbm9o

The race will be broadcast on TVP Sport and its website from 12:50 pm CEST.

The Tour de Pologne cycling race is the largest cycling event in Poland, which, thanks to the many years of persistence by Czesław Lang (the multiple award winning former Polish road racing cyclist and Director of the Tour de Pologne), and his team, is gaining more and more recognition around the world and is already considered one of the most important cycling events of the year.

Route of the 78th Tour de Pologne:

Stage 1: Lublin – Chełm (217km), Monday, August 9

Stage 2: Zamość – Przemyśl (201km), Tuesday, August 10

Stage 3: Sanok – Rzeszów (226km), Wednesday 11

Stage 4: Tarnów – Bukovina Resort (160km), Thursday 12

Stage 5: Chochołów – Bielsko-Biała (173km), Friday, August 13

Stage 6: Katowice, individual time trial (19km), Saturday, August 14

Stage 7: Zabrze – Kraków (145km), Sunday August, 15.