Poland reports 64 new coronavirus cases on Monday, no deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 64 new confirmed coronavirus cases and no deaths over the past 24 hours to Monday morning, against 122 cases reported on Sunday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 313 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 310 recorded the day prior, including 50 patients on ventilators, against the total of 585 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 69,832 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,654,624 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 35,007,634 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 17,880,228 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.