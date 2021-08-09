COVID-19: 64 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 64 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,884,162 including 154,253 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 154,330 yesterday.

The ministry also announced no new fatalities. The death toll in Poland remains at 75,285.

According to the ministry, 69,832 people are quarantined and 2,654,624 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 154,253 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Monday, a total of 35,007,634 vaccine doses have been administered and 17,880,228 people have been fully vaccinated so far.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 50 out of 585 available.

As of Monday morning, as many as 203,508,853 coronavirus cases, 4,308,544 deaths and 182,815,018 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 36,543,338, India has the second most with 31,969,954 cases and Brazil third with 20,165,672.