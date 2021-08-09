Polish firefighters aid Turkey in fight against fires

“On Sunday, we made three helicopter starts. During two of them, we made 24 water drops of about 3 tonnes each,” junior brigadier Grzegorz Borowiec from the Main Headquarters of the State Fire Service (KG PSP) and the commander of Polish firefighters in Turkey reported. He added that due to the very large scale of the fires, it is only a drop in the ocean in terms of what is required.

When asked about the difference in response in Turkey to similar situations in Biebrza National Park and Sweden a few years ago, he replied that it was mainly temperature, as well as mountainous and hard-to-reach terrain.

“In Sweden, we mainly worked from the ground with a few helicopters, while here in Turkey we mainly rely on operations from the air, as high mountains and dense vegetation and the lack of roads make it impossible to carry out firefighting operations from the ground,” he assessed.

He added that approximately 30 different types of aircraft fly in the zone where Polish firefighters and police operate.

As Mr Borowiec reported on Sunday, the PSP helicopter made three starts throughout the day. There were 24 water discharges of approximately 3 tonnes each. He added that due to the scale of the fires “it is only a drop in the ocean of needs.”

He also noted that the Polish group is just using a water tank with a capacity of 3,000 litres, while the second has a capacity of 1,500 litres but will only be used in the event of damage to the larger one.

Mr Borowiec also pointed out that Turks are very well organised when it comes to receiving international aid and all teams are immediately assigned to the tasks.

“There is a Turkish liaison officer on board each aircraft who coordinates airborne tasks, assigns us a place to fly and tells us where and when to drop [the water],” he said.

On Saturday evening a group of three firefighters reached Turkey, having set off by road from Poland on Friday. On Saturday morning, the S-70i Black Hawk police helicopter flew to aid the country, which has been struggling with fires on its southern coast for over a week, with eight police airmen and three firefighters on board.