Hundreds take part in march of solidarity with Belarusian society

Several hundred people took part in a “Solidarity With Belarus” march in support of the country’s civil rights protesters in Warsaw on Sunday afternoon.

The march, held ahead of the anniversary of a 2020 rigged presidential election which gave Belarusian strongman Alexandr Lukashenko a 6th term in power despite mass protests, started in Warsaw’s city centre around 3:00 pm on Sunday.

The Belarusian elections, in which Lukashenko allegedly got over 80 percent of the national vote and the opposition’s candidate Svyatlana Tschikhanouskaya only 10 percent, evoked countrywide protests, to which police responded with brutality and mass arrests.

Repressions against Lukashenko’s opponents still continue today. Recently, there have been searches and interrogations of journalists cooperating with the independent TV Belsat, as well as with other media.

The marchers passed through the city demanding freedom for Belarusians, among others stopping at the US and Russian embassies. The march was preceded by a rally in support of the Belarusian people in Warsaw’s Defilad Square.